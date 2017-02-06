WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:10 pm
wakeytrin wrote:
Every season he tips us at bottom of the table.


And every season he is wrong - and will be again this season. I just think it's about time he actually gave up on his predictions or at least put a bit more effort into it.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:11 pm
vastman wrote:
You only have to look at the negative attitudes of some of our own fans to realise why it's so easy for Mildred to run with these negative preconceived notions. If the clubs own fans are negative then it projects the club in a negative way so why would you possibly expect an out of touch hack like Mildred to be any different.

If I were MC I'd walk away from this club because when he reads what some post on here or witnesses some of the hysterical over reaction on here one game into the season he must wonder why he bothers - I certainly do.

If any other club had signed some of the talent we have closed season people like Belly would be wetting themselves especially if it were Cas - a group of fans who know how to be positive even when it's beyond all reason.

I wonder sometimes whether the doom mongers really think about the damage they do. Apart from hitting ST sales because any hype the club try and do is instantly undermined it takes the pressure off the players to perform.

I don't care what people say players read these forums and they read Twitter and Facebook. Nobody likes being written off and despite this bizarre notion that it somehow spurs them on it actually just de-motivates the vast majority of them. Most players are just young men who can play a bit but if nobody expect them to win or even perform then human nature being what it is kicks in and they won't - they are beaten before they start.

However most are happy to spend what positivity they possess bigging up our biggest rival CAS so as far as I'm concerned Mildred is well within his rights. :IDEA:


Any player whose performance is affected by a fans message board should probably find a different profession in my opinion. Or stop reading them.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:39 pm
vastman wrote:
You only have to look at the negative attitudes of some of our own fans to realise why it's so easy for Mildred to run with these negative preconceived notions. If the clubs own fans are negative then it projects the club in a negative way so why would you possibly expect an out of touch hack like Mildred to be any different

If I were MC I'd walk away from this club because when he reads what some post on here or witnesses some of the hysterical over reaction on here one game into the season he must wonder why he bothers - I certainly do.

If any other club had signed some of the talent we have closed season people like Belly would be wetting themselves especially if it were Cas - a group of fans who know how to be positive even when it's beyond all reason.

I wonder sometimes whether the doom mongers really think about the damage they do. Apart from hitting ST sales because any hype the club try and do is instantly undermined it takes the pressure off the players to perform.

I don't care what people say players read these forums and they read Twitter and Facebook. Nobody likes being written off and despite this bizarre notion that it somehow spurs them on it actually just de-motivates the vast majority of them. Most players are just young men who can play a bit but if nobody expect them to win or even perform then human nature being what it is kicks in and they won't - they are beaten before they start.

However most are happy to spend what positivity they possess bigging up our biggest rival CAS so as far as I'm concerned Mildred is well within his rights. :IDEA:



Well if a chairman walks away because a few fans are being negative then he's in the wrong game.
Imagine being the chairman of a struggling football club, if he listens and takes offence to a couple of players getting bagged then there's no point at all. Tens of thousands of disgruntled fans in football. Only a handful at Wakefield Trinity.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:52 pm
vastman wrote:
You only have to look at the negative attitudes of some of our own fans to realise why it's so easy for Mildred to run with these negative preconceived notions. If the clubs own fans are negative then it projects the club in a negative way so why would you possibly expect an out of touch hack like Mildred to be any different.

If I were MC I'd walk away from this club because when he reads what some post on here or witnesses some of the hysterical over reaction on here one game into the season he must wonder why he bothers - I certainly do.

If any other club had signed some of the talent we have closed season people like Belly would be wetting themselves especially if it were Cas - a group of fans who know how to be positive even when it's beyond all reason.

I wonder sometimes whether the doom mongers really think about the damage they do. Apart from hitting ST sales because any hype the club try and do is instantly undermined it takes the pressure off the players to perform.

I don't care what people say players read these forums and they read Twitter and Facebook. Nobody likes being written off and despite this bizarre notion that it somehow spurs them on it actually just de-motivates the vast majority of them. Most players are just young men who can play a bit but if nobody expect them to win or even perform then human nature being what it is kicks in and they won't - they are beaten before they start.

However most are happy to spend what positivity they possess bigging up our biggest rival CAS so as far as I'm concerned Mildred is well within his rights. :IDEA:


I agree to a certain respect as far as the constant doom and gloomers but every team has their negative supporters, from Leeds, Sants, Wire, Hull, Widnes and Hudds, we don't hold the monopoly on that account. Just because a tiny handful are like that, it shouldn't affect players performance or the Chairman, simply because it is such a small segment.

From what I've read on here and Facebook the vast majority haven't written us off at all, quite the opposite. Just about everyone has us in the top 8 and above, even some of the doom merchants. I think the lowest a fan as placed us that I've seen is Belly putting us 11th. As far as I can see this is the most positive as a group of supporters we've been in quite a while.

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:39 pm
Doesn't he just look at what the bookies are quoting and wax lyrically???
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  