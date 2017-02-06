vastman wrote:

You only have to look at the negative attitudes of some of our own fans to realise why it's so easy for Mildred to run with these negative preconceived notions. If the clubs own fans are negative then it projects the club in a negative way so why would you possibly expect an out of touch hack like Mildred to be any different.If I were MC I'd walk away from this club because when he reads what some post on here or witnesses some of the hysterical over reaction on here one game into the season he must wonder why he bothers - I certainly do.If any other club had signed some of the talent we have closed season people like Belly would be wetting themselves especially if it were Cas - a group of fans who know how to be positive even when it's beyond all reason.I wonder sometimes whether the doom mongers really think about the damage they do. Apart from hitting ST sales because any hype the club try and do is instantly undermined it takes the pressure off the players to perform.I don't care what people say players read these forums and they read Twitter and Facebook. Nobody likes being written off and despite this bizarre notion that it somehow spurs them on it actually just de-motivates the vast majority of them. Most players are just young men who can play a bit but if nobody expect them to win or even perform then human nature being what it is kicks in and they won't - they are beaten before they start.However most are happy to spend what positivity they possess bigging up our biggest rival CAS so as far as I'm concerned Mildred is well within his rights.