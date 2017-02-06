12 - Wakefield Trinity

2016 finish: 8th.



2016 leading scorers: tries - Tom Johnstone 14; goals - Liam Finn 83; points - Liam Finn 174.



Coach: Chris Chester (since March 2016).



Captain: Danny Kirmond.



In: Keegan Hirst (Batley), Mason Caton-Brown (Salford), Craig Huby, Kyle Wood, Scott Grix (all Huddersfield), Sam Williams (Canberra), Mitch Allgood (Hull KR).



Out: Mickael Simon (Catalans), Nick Scruton (Hull KR), Scott Anderson (Sunshine Coast), Jason Walton (Featherstone via Bradford), Anthony Tupou, Richie Owen (both released), Stuart Howarth (Workington), Jordan Tansey (Racing Club Lescure-Arthes XIII), Scott Moore (released).



When Chris Chester came on board during last season, Wakefield were destined to finish in the bottom four so to stay out of that was a massive achievement. But in 2017 they must improve their defence which was the worst in Super League in 2016. Sam Williams, a signing from Canberra in the NRL, is a great at organising and has an astute kicking game but last year I believe they over-achieved in the second half of last year, massively. I expect them to drop back and finish in the bottom four and it could be they prop up the lot. With a very astute coach in Tim Sheens and plenty of experienced players, Hull KR should win the Championship comfortably and put Wakefield under a lot of pressure in terms of their Super League place. They look the most vulnerable to me.