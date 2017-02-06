His 2017 predictions:
1 Warrington
2 Wigan
3 St Helens
4 Castleford
5 Hull
6 Leeds
7 Catalans
8 Salford
9 Leigh
10 Huddersfield
11 Widnes
12 Wakefield
Let's hope we stick this on the wall and then send hima copy of it with a big 2 fingers up when he is proved to be a complete idiot!
12 - Wakefield Trinity
2016 finish: 8th.
2016 leading scorers: tries - Tom Johnstone 14; goals - Liam Finn 83; points - Liam Finn 174.
Coach: Chris Chester (since March 2016).
Captain: Danny Kirmond.
In: Keegan Hirst (Batley), Mason Caton-Brown (Salford), Craig Huby, Kyle Wood, Scott Grix (all Huddersfield), Sam Williams (Canberra), Mitch Allgood (Hull KR).
Out: Mickael Simon (Catalans), Nick Scruton (Hull KR), Scott Anderson (Sunshine Coast), Jason Walton (Featherstone via Bradford), Anthony Tupou, Richie Owen (both released), Stuart Howarth (Workington), Jordan Tansey (Racing Club Lescure-Arthes XIII), Scott Moore (released).
When Chris Chester came on board during last season, Wakefield were destined to finish in the bottom four so to stay out of that was a massive achievement. But in 2017 they must improve their defence which was the worst in Super League in 2016. Sam Williams, a signing from Canberra in the NRL, is a great at organising and has an astute kicking game but last year I believe they over-achieved in the second half of last year, massively. I expect them to drop back and finish in the bottom four and it could be they prop up the lot. With a very astute coach in Tim Sheens and plenty of experienced players, Hull KR should win the Championship comfortably and put Wakefield under a lot of pressure in terms of their Super League place. They look the most vulnerable to me.
