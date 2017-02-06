WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:16 am
His 2017 predictions:

1 Warrington
2 Wigan
3 St Helens
4 Castleford
5 Hull
6 Leeds
7 Catalans
8 Salford
9 Leigh
10 Huddersfield
11 Widnes
12 Wakefield

12 - Wakefield Trinity
2016 finish: 8th.

2016 leading scorers: tries - Tom Johnstone 14; goals - Liam Finn 83; points - Liam Finn 174.

Coach: Chris Chester (since March 2016).

Captain: Danny Kirmond.

In: Keegan Hirst (Batley), Mason Caton-Brown (Salford), Craig Huby, Kyle Wood, Scott Grix (all Huddersfield), Sam Williams (Canberra), Mitch Allgood (Hull KR).

Out: Mickael Simon (Catalans), Nick Scruton (Hull KR), Scott Anderson (Sunshine Coast), Jason Walton (Featherstone via Bradford), Anthony Tupou, Richie Owen (both released), Stuart Howarth (Workington), Jordan Tansey (Racing Club Lescure-Arthes XIII), Scott Moore (released).

When Chris Chester came on board during last season, Wakefield were destined to finish in the bottom four so to stay out of that was a massive achievement. But in 2017 they must improve their defence which was the worst in Super League in 2016. Sam Williams, a signing from Canberra in the NRL, is a great at organising and has an astute kicking game but last year I believe they over-achieved in the second half of last year, massively. I expect them to drop back and finish in the bottom four and it could be they prop up the lot. With a very astute coach in Tim Sheens and plenty of experienced players, Hull KR should win the Championship comfortably and put Wakefield under a lot of pressure in terms of their Super League place. They look the most vulnerable to me.


Let's hope we stick this on the wall and then send hima copy of it with a big 2 fingers up when he is proved to be a complete idiot!
Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:20 am
No shock, he rarely tips us to win. As you say more great motivation for the lads!
Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:27 am
I preferred him at Cas, wished he stayed on there for a couple months longer

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:35 am
Willzay wrote:
I preferred him at Cas, wished he stayed on there for a couple months longer


I wish he was still there

They would have been in the Championship by now. :D

Re: Don't you just love Ian Millward?

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:50 am
I can't say he is completely wrong in his assessment of last year, but I think he is underestimating the team we have this year.
We'll see.
