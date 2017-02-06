Talking at the game yesterday about going to Toulouse. I have Hotel rooms reserved but have yet to book my flights . What I only came to realise yesterday was that it is Challenge cup Quarter finals weekend. Now I cannot see that we will progress that far in the competition, but what concerns me is that Toulouse do and our game gets moved.

Now a non rugby weekend in Toulouse is not the end of the world. Better than the last time it happened when we had train tickets for Batley. Need I say more!

I think I will have to bite the bullet and keep everything crossed. Do not have a good track record on changed games though. Been put out too many times following the Broncos.