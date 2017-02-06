Ryan Maneely would have had a great opportunity here, shame he's in an improving Rochdale side. Unless we can give a Salford lad a good month with us, Connor is going to have to take one for the team, and Johnno to Full back.
What's our academy hooker like? Is opportunity knocking, this is how people get to make a name for themselves,
If the pack play like they did in the second half, whoever hooks will have decent chance.
Huge game for our pack next week, if they can put in a shift like the second 40, well have a decent chance with or without our first choice hookers,