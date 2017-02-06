WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hooker injuries

Hooker injuries

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:11 am
Pellon Boy
Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am
Posts: 302
Spoke to Ben Kaye this morning and his shoulder isn't good. He reckons it will be a few weeks before he is fit to play. Not good, especially with Brandon being out for another 6 - 7 weeks.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:15 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7330
When is Will Sharp back? That would solve the hooker crisis because I cant see Robinson in that position when Worrincy, Sharp and Saltonstall are all available. Failing that I hear that Salford have a pretty good young lad available who can play full back.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:25 am
rickster
Joined: Sat Jul 12, 2008 3:46 pm
Posts: 329
Sharp out for another 4 weeks I believe GFB

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:29 am
mr t hall
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2149
Sharp out for another 4 weeks I believe GFB
Nah,was reduced to 4 on appeal and sat out the frienlies.Depending on rules could be back for Batley or week after latest.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:11 pm
thefaxfanman
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1085
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Sharp will be back for Sheffield game
Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:14 pm
faxcar
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2316
If they are all fit of course.
Maybe move Johnston to fullback, Moore into the halves with Robinson and Barber as the interchange at 9.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:30 pm
justthebasicfax
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1307
Location: Halifax
Ryan Maneely would have had a great opportunity here, shame he's in an improving Rochdale side. Unless we can give a Salford lad a good month with us, Connor is going to have to take one for the team, and Johnno to Full back.
What's our academy hooker like? Is opportunity knocking, this is how people get to make a name for themselves,
If the pack play like they did in the second half, whoever hooks will have decent chance.
Huge game for our pack next week, if they can put in a shift like the second 40, well have a decent chance with or without our first choice hookers,

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:04 pm
jeffvickers
Joined: Wed Jul 04, 2007 10:49 pm
Posts: 1277
Location: Halifax
Paper thin squad already down to the bare bones after 1 match. Now we are Dual-Reg with Salford for a reason. They should be sending a few of their boys across the Pennines.

Featherstone take full advantage of their dual-reg, I think its about time we do the same, or just sack the whole thing off. The Hull KR DR was a farce, and this seems to be going the same way.

In fact, I'll bet Chester Butler will be on their subs bench next week!

