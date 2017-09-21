or is it?

So, the question is: do you want to settle for an honourable draw? or do you want to go head to head on the grand final for individual glory?

Congratulations to our winners.

Commiserations to our runners-up.

Accuracy: 53.3%

Average Score: 9.2

Final Table 2017



1 adelaide-giant.no9 10 268

# cheshirecat57 12 268

3 Daddycool 12 266

4 Mable_Syrup 12 262

5 60sCat 10 258

6 chissitt 6 256

# LG83 12 256

8 wrencat1873 10 254

17 sandcat20 10 234

18 Her in doors 12 232

19 Dreadnaught 8 228

20 dboy** 0 156

So that's it. All done and dusted for another year of predictions...

More last-round drama, but not quite the stunning finish of last year.

On Saturday, adelaide-giant.no9 needed cheshirecat57 to be wrong on at least one prediction (or cheshirecat57 got bonus points), but not on Catalans (as adelaide-giant.no9 gains 2 points)

As it turned out, we're back to the future to 2012. The last time adelaide-giant.no9 and cheshirecat57 had a win and the last time we had a tied league.

I thought I was going to do a Keegan Hirst and escape the nudie run for not scoring bonus points all season, but Fev put a stop to that.

It's not going to be a pretty sight.

10am tomorrow down at Belle Vue, you know who you are.

9 basher11 10 250
10 Jakeyg95* 4 244
# KevW60349 8 244
# TrinityIHC* 4 244
13 acko* 4 242
14 coco the fullback 14 238
# Mick Amos 9 WTW 8 238
16 charlie63wildcat 8 236

Well done to all who took part. It's not as easy as it seems.

Thanks for all the charity donations.

See you next year?