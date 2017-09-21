So that's it. All done and dusted for another year of predictions... or is it?
More last-round drama, but not quite the stunning finish of last year.
On Saturday,adelaide-giant.no9
needed to be wrong on at least one prediction (or Daddycool
got bonus points), but not on Catalans (as cheshirecat57
gains 2 points)
As it turned out, we're back to the future to 2012. The last time adelaide-giant.no9
and cheshirecat57
had a win and the last time we had a tied league. So, the question is: do you want to settle for an honourable draw? or do you want to go head to head on the grand final for individual glory?
I thought I was going to do a Keegan Hirst and escape the nudie run for not scoring bonus points all season, but Fev put a stop to that.
It's not going to be a pretty sight.
10am tomorrow down at Belle Vue, you know who you are. Congratulations to our winners. Commiserations to our runners-up. Accuracy: 53.3%
Average Score: 9.2Final Table 2017
1 adelaide-giant.no9 10 268
# cheshirecat57 12 2683 Daddycool 12 266
4 Mable_Syrup 12 262
5 60sCat 10 258
6 chissitt 6 256
# LG83 12 256
8 wrencat1873 10 254
9 basher11 10 250
10 Jakeyg95* 4 244
# KevW60349 8 244
# TrinityIHC* 4 244
13 acko* 4 242
14 coco the fullback 14 238
# Mick Amos 9 WTW 8 238
16 charlie63wildcat 8 23617 sandcat20 10 234
18 Her in doors 12 232
19 Dreadnaught 8 228
20 dboy** 0 156
Well done to all who took part. It's not as easy as it seems.
Thanks for all the charity donations.
See you next year?