Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:52 am
    Hull
    Huddersfield
    Salford
    Wakefield Trinity
    Leigh
    Warrington
    Catalans
    Halifax
    Cheers Coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:44 am
Hull
Leeds
Saints
Wigan
Leigh
Wire
Widnes
Fax

Cheers
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:55 am
Fixtures for Round 7

Castleford v HULL FC
Huddersfield v LEEDS
Salford v SAINTS
WAKEY v Wigan
London v LEIGH
WARRINGTON v Hull KR
CATALANS v Widnes
HALIFAX v Featherstone
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:52 pm
This weeks winners please
Castleford
Leeds
StHelens
Wakefield
Leigh
Warrington
Catalans
Fetherstone

Thank you Coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:57 pm
Cas
Leeds
Saints
Wigan
Leigh
Warrington
Catalan
Halifax
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:35 pm
Castleford
Leeds
Saints
Wakey
Leigh
Warrington
Widnes
Halifax

Cheers coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:18 am
So that's it. All done and dusted for another year of predictions... or is it? :shock:
More last-round drama, but not quite the stunning finish of last year.
On Saturday,adelaide-giant.no9 needed to be wrong on at least one prediction (or Daddycool got bonus points), but not on Catalans (as cheshirecat57 gains 2 points)
As it turned out, we're back to the future to 2012. The last time adelaide-giant.no9 and cheshirecat57 had a win and the last time we had a tied league. :ROCKS: :ROCKS: :CHEF:

So, the question is: do you want to settle for an honourable draw? or do you want to go head to head on the grand final for individual glory?

I thought I was going to do a Keegan Hirst and escape the nudie run for not scoring bonus points all season, but Fev put a stop to that. :DOH: It's not going to be a pretty sight. :MOON: :ASS: :oops: :HAND: :SICK: :SICK:
10am tomorrow down at Belle Vue, you know who you are. :GROUPHUG:

Congratulations to our winners. :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Commiserations to our runners-up. :CLAP:
Accuracy: 53.3%
Average Score: 9.2

Final Table 2017
1 adelaide-giant.no9 10 268
# cheshirecat57 12 268
3 Daddycool 12 266
4 Mable_Syrup 12 262
5 60sCat 10 258
6 chissitt 6 256
# LG83 12 256
8 wrencat1873 10 254
9 basher11 10 250
10 Jakeyg95* 4 244
# KevW60349 8 244
# TrinityIHC* 4 244
13 acko* 4 242
14 coco the fullback 14 238
# Mick Amos 9 WTW 8 238
16 charlie63wildcat 8 236
17 sandcat20 10 234
18 Her in doors 12 232
19 Dreadnaught 8 228
20 dboy** 0 156

Well done to all who took part. It's not as easy as it seems.
Thanks for all the charity donations.
See you next year?
************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors**********************************Chissitt***
2017 *******************************************************Chissitt***
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:10 am
cheers for all the effort and hard work coco...an honourable draw is ok with me
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:19 am
Congrats to Cheshire and Adelaide and many thanks to Coco for keeping tabs on everything.
Best ref in SL :D

Finally and most importantly, thank you all for your contributions to a very worthwhile charity :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
