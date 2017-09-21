Her in doors

This weeks winners please

Castleford

Leeds

StHelens

Wakefield

Leigh

Warrington

Catalans

Fetherstone



Cas

Leeds

Saints

Wigan

Leigh

Warrington

Catalan

Halifax

Castleford

Leeds

Saints

Wakey

Leigh

Warrington

Widnes

Halifax



More last-round drama, but not quite the stunning finish of last year.

On Saturday, adelaide-giant.no9 needed to be wrong on at least one prediction (or Daddycool got bonus points), but not on Catalans (as cheshirecat57 gains 2 points)

As it turned out, we're back to the future to 2012. The last time adelaide-giant.no9 and cheshirecat57 had a win and the last time we had a tied league.



So, the question is: do you want to settle for an honourable draw? or do you want to go head to head on the grand final for individual glory?



I thought I was going to do a Keegan Hirst and escape the nudie run for not scoring bonus points all season, but Fev put a stop to that. It's not going to be a pretty sight.

10am tomorrow down at Belle Vue, you know who you are.



Congratulations to our winners.

Commiserations to our runners-up.

Accuracy: 53.3%

Average Score: 9.2



Final Table 2017

1 adelaide-giant.no9 10 268

# cheshirecat57 12 268

3 Daddycool 12 266

4 Mable_Syrup 12 262

5 60sCat 10 258

6 chissitt 6 256

# LG83 12 256

8 wrencat1873 10 254

9 basher11 10 250

10 Jakeyg95* 4 244

# KevW60349 8 244

# TrinityIHC* 4 244

13 acko* 4 242

14 coco the fullback 14 238

# Mick Amos 9 WTW 8 238

16 charlie63wildcat 8 236

17 sandcat20 10 234

18 Her in doors 12 232

19 Dreadnaught 8 228

20 dboy** 0 156



Well done to all who took part. It's not as easy as it seems.

Thanks for all the charity donations.

See you next year? So that's it. All done and dusted for another year of predictions...More last-round drama, but not quite the stunning finish of last year.On Saturday,needed to be wrong on at least one prediction (orgot bonus points), but not on Catalans (asgains 2 points)As it turned out, we're back to the future to 2012. The last timeandhad a win and the last time we had a tied league.I thought I was going to do a Keegan Hirst and escape the nudie run for not scoring bonus points all season, but Fev put a stop to that.It's not going to be a pretty sight.10am tomorrow down at Belle Vue, you know who you are.9 basher11 10 25010 Jakeyg95* 4 244# KevW60349 8 244# TrinityIHC* 4 24413 acko* 4 24214 coco the fullback 14 238# Mick Amos 9 WTW 8 23816 charlie63wildcat 8 236Well done to all who took part. It's not as easy as it seems.Thanks for all the charity donations.See you next year? ************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************

2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************

2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************

2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******

2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****

2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****

2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******

2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******

2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)

2016 *******Her In Doors**********************************Chissitt***

