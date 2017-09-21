Fixtures for Round 7
Castleford v HULL FC
Huddersfield v LEEDS
Salford v SAINTS
WAKEY v Wigan
London v LEIGH
WARRINGTON v Hull KR
CATALANS v Widnes
HALIFAX v Featherstone
