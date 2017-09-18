WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 7:22 am
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7026
Castleford.
Leeds.
Salford.
Wakefield.
London.
Warrington.
Catalan.
Halifax.
Cheers coco.
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:04 am
60sCat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010 7:19 pm
Posts: 270
Castleford
Leeds
Saints
Wakefield
Leigh
Warrington
Catalans
Halifax
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 5:56 am
Mick Amos 9 WTW
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Nov 16, 2013 1:27 am
Posts: 301
Location: Wakefield
Fixtures for Round 7

Castleford v Hull FC
Huddersfield v Leeds
Salford v St Helens
Wakefield v Wigan
London v Leigh
Warrington v Hull KR
Catalans v Widnes
Halifax v Featherstone
Calm Waters don't make good sailors

If you help somebody as you go along then your life hasn't been in vain
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:12 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8539
This weeks winners:

Castleford
Leeds
Saints (hope i'm wrong)
Wakefield
Leigh
Warrington
Catalan
Halifax

Cheers Coco
