A fairly high scoring week with bonus points for 2Mable_Syrup & KevW60349
No change at the top as the leaders all missed out on bonus points
Can adelaide-giant.no9
hold on? or will we get an exciting finish like last year? Accuracy: 80.3%
Average Score: 13.1Table After Super 8s Round 6
1 adelaide-giant.no9 14 258
2 cheshirecat57 14 256
3 Daddycool 14 254
4 chissitt 14 250
# Mable_Syrup 18 250
6 60sCat 10 248
7 LG83 12 244
# wrencat1873 14 244
9 basher11 14 240
# Jakeyg95 12 240
11 TrinityIHC 10 240
12 acko 14 238
13 KevW60349 18 236
14 Mick Amos 9 WTW 12 230
15 charlie63wildcat 14 22816 coco the fullback 10 224
# sandcat20 12 224
18 Dreadnaught 10 220
# Her in doors 12 220
20 dboy** 0 156
This is itThe Final Round
Fixtures for Round 7
Castleford v Hull FC
Huddersfield v Leeds
Salford v St Helens
Wakefield v Wigan
London v Leigh
Warrington v Hull KR
Catalans v Widnes
Halifax v FeatherstoneDeadline: Thursday 8pm
Feel free to post by PM if you wish
Good Luck