WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Post a reply
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:36 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8534
Nearly missed the start (thought i'd posted):

Hull
Leeds
Saints
Wigan
Leigh
Warrington
Catalan
Widnes

Cheers Coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:06 pm
acko User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1878
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
Wakefield
Leeds
Saints
Castleford
Leigh
Warrington
Catalan
Widnes


Up The Trin
We are TRINITY's barmy army.




SWFC the owls are coming for you
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:21 pm
Her in doors User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 151
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
This weeks winners please
Hull.fc
Leeds
St Helens
Wigan
Leigh
Warrington
Hull.kr
Widnes

Thank you Coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:14 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 848
Hull FC
Leeds
St Helens
Wigan
Leigh
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:39 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 491
Daddycool wrote:
Hull FC
Leeds
St Helens
Wigan
Leigh
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes


:shock: :o :shock:
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:36 pm
KevW60349 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 379
    Hull FC
    Leeds
    St.Helens
    Castleford
    Leigh
    Warrington
    Catalans
    Widnes
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:19 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 827
Hull.fc
Leeds
Saints
Wigan
Leigh
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes

Cheers coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:20 pm
LG83 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:36 am
Posts: 660
Hull
Leeds
Saints
Wigan
Leigh
Wire
Catalan
London

Cheers
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:03 am
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1966
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
A fairly high scoring week with bonus points for 2
Mable_Syrup & KevW60349 :BOW: :BOW:
No change at the top as the leaders all missed out on bonus points
Can adelaide-giant.no9 hold on? or will we get an exciting finish like last year? :shock:
Accuracy: 80.3%
Average Score: 13.1

Table After Super 8s Round 6
1 adelaide-giant.no9 14 258
2 cheshirecat57 14 256
3 Daddycool 14 254
4 chissitt 14 250
# Mable_Syrup 18 250
6 60sCat 10 248
7 LG83 12 244
# wrencat1873 14 244
9 basher11 14 240
# Jakeyg95 12 240
11 TrinityIHC 10 240
12 acko 14 238
13 KevW60349 18 236
14 Mick Amos 9 WTW 12 230
15 charlie63wildcat 14 228
16 coco the fullback 10 224
# sandcat20 12 224
18 Dreadnaught 10 220
# Her in doors 12 220
20 dboy** 0 156

This is it
The Final Round

Fixtures for Round 7

Castleford v Hull FC
Huddersfield v Leeds
Salford v St Helens
Wakefield v Wigan
London v Leigh
Warrington v Hull KR
Catalans v Widnes
Halifax v Featherstone

Deadline: Thursday 8pm

Feel free to post by PM if you wish
Good Luck 8)
************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors**********************************Chissitt***
2017 *******************************************************Chissitt***
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, lifelongfan, Red, White and Blue and 65 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,10367476,2264,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM