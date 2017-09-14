WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:36 am
wrencat1873





Nearly missed the start (thought i'd posted):

Hull
Leeds
Saints
Wigan
Leigh
Warrington
Catalan
Widnes

Cheers Coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:06 pm
acko






Wakefield
Leeds
Saints
Castleford
Leigh
Warrington
Catalan
Widnes


Up The Trin
We are TRINITY's barmy army.




SWFC the owls are coming for you
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:21 pm
Her in doors






This weeks winners please
Hull.fc
Leeds
St Helens
Wigan
Leigh
Warrington
Hull.kr
Widnes

Thank you Coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:14 pm
Daddycool




Hull FC
Leeds
St Helens
Wigan
Leigh
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:39 pm
Egg Banjo





Daddycool wrote:
Hull FC
Leeds
St Helens
Wigan
Leigh
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes


:shock: :o :shock:
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:36 pm
KevW60349




    Hull FC
    Leeds
    St.Helens
    Castleford
    Leigh
    Warrington
    Catalans
    Widnes
