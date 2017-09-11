WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:02 am
basher11

Joined: Fri Oct 17, 2014 8:24 am
Posts: 65
Hull
Leeds
St Helens
Wigan
Leigh
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes
Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:34 pm
charlie63wildcat
charlie63wildcat

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1413
wrencat1873 wrote:
Have a look at the thread title and all will become clear :wink:

That's weird, I posted that months ago when it started
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:36 pm
charlie63wildcat
charlie63wildcat

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1413
Hull FC
Leeds
St Helens
Castleford
Leigh
Warrington
Catalans
London
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:30 pm
sandcat20
sandcat20
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 498
Location: On the therapist's couch
This week it's

Hull FC
Leeds
St Helens
Castleford
Leigh
Warrington
Hull KR
London

Cheers Coco
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:05 pm
TrinityIHC
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4754
Location: Outside your remit
Wakefield
Leeds
St Helens
Castleford
Leigh
Warrington
Hull KR
London
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:42 pm
Mick Amos 9 WTW
Mick Amos 9 WTW
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Nov 16, 2013 1:27 am
Posts: 300
Location: Wakefield
Fixtures for round 6

Hull FC v Wakefield
Leeds v Salford
St Helens v Huddersfield
Wigan v Castleford
Leigh v Halifax
Featherstone v Warrington
Hull KR v Catalans
Widnes v London
Calm Waters don't make good sailors

If you help somebody as you go along then your life hasn't been in vain
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:50 pm
Mable_Syrup
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2641
Location: Back of the North stand
HULL FC v Wakefield
LEEDS v Salford
SAINTS v Huddersfield
Wigan v CAS
LEIGH v Halifax
Featherstone v WARRINGTON
Hull KR v CATALANS
WIDNES v London
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:54 pm
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7009
Hull.
Leeds.
St. Helens.
Wigan.
Leigh.
Warrington.
Catalan.
Widnes.

Cheers Coco.
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:07 am
jakeyg95
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 725
All home wins except Warrington.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, jakeyg95, Willzay and 56 guests

