Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:02 am
basher11

Joined: Fri Oct 17, 2014 8:24 am
Posts: 65
Hull
Leeds
St Helens
Wigan
Leigh
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes
Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:34 pm
charlie63wildcat
charlie63wildcat

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1413
wrencat1873 wrote:
Have a look at the thread title and all will become clear :wink:

That's weird, I posted that months ago when it started
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 2:36 pm
charlie63wildcat
charlie63wildcat

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1413
Hull FC
Leeds
St Helens
Castleford
Leigh
Warrington
Catalans
London
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 4:30 pm
sandcat20
sandcat20
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 498
Location: On the therapist's couch
This week it's

Hull FC
Leeds
St Helens
Castleford
Leigh
Warrington
Hull KR
London

Cheers Coco
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:05 pm
TrinityIHC
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4754
Location: Outside your remit
Wakefield
Leeds
St Helens
Castleford
Leigh
Warrington
Hull KR
London
There's Only One F in Wakefield
