Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:13 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4752
Location: Outside your remit
Castleford
Hull FC
Huddersfield
<OOPS>
Warrington
Featherstone
Hull KR
London

sorry late submission - only missed last nights game, would have guessed wrong anyway!
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 2:25 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2640
Location: Back of the North stand
Castleford
Hull FC
Huddersfield
Warrington
Catalans
Hull KR
London

sorry late submission
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:34 am
Mick Amos 9 WTW User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Nov 16, 2013 1:27 am
Posts: 299
Location: Wakefield
My iPhone & iPad are a pain in my .... Even though I tick keep me logged in and keep the browser open with other web pages, I have to log in every visit if I want to post. I went to do these before and couldn't be bothered to log in.

Fixtures for Round 5

Castleford v Leeds
Hull FC v Wigan
Salford v Huddersfield
Wakefield v St Helens
Warrington v Leigh
Catalans v Featherstone
Hull KR v Widnes
London v Halifax


Deadline: Thursday 8pm
(That's the day between Wednesday and Friday for those who are unsure Mick Amos 9 WTW :CURTAIN: )

Good Luck 8)
Calm Waters don't make good sailors

If you help somebody as you go along then your life hasn't been in vain
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:38 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 7001
I hope Cheshire cat, Ag9, and Daddycool all forget to post next Thursday as well :D
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:03 am
djcool Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2453
Location: Halifax
Mick Amos 9 WTW wrote:
My iPhone & iPad are a pain in my .... Even though I tick keep me logged in and keep the browser open with other web pages, I have to log in every visit if I want to post. I went to do these before and couldn't be bothered to log in.

Fixtures for Round 5

Castleford v Leeds
Hull FC v Wigan
Salford v Huddersfield
Wakefield v St Helens
Warrington v Leigh
Catalans v Featherstone
Hull KR v Widnes
London v Halifax


Deadline: Thursday 8pm
(That's the day between Wednesday and Friday for those who are unsure Mick Amos 9 WTW :CURTAIN: )

Good Luck 8)

Use a Samsung tablet and phone like me, I have no probs with site lol
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:33 am
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1964
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Steady week for most. No bonus points.
Kudos to top scorer 60sCat :BOW: :BOW: The only one to pick the Salford result, back in the running?
adelaide-giant.no9 out in front. Enough to start celebrating?
Accuracy: 65.1%
Average Score: 10.4


Table After Super 8s Round 5
1 adelaide-giant.no9 12 244
2 cheshirecat57 12 242
3 Daddycool 10 240
4 60sCat 14 238
5 chissitt 10 236
6 LG83 10 232
# Mable_Syrup 10 232
8 TrinityIHC 8 230
# wrencat1873 12 230
10 Jakeyg95 12 228
11 basher11 12 226
12 acko 8 224
13 KevW60349 10 218
# Mick Amos 9 WTW 8 218
15 charlie63wildcat 10 214
# coco the fullback 10 214
17 sandcat20 12 212
18 Dreadnaught 10 210
19 Her in doors 8 208
20 dboy** 0 156

Fixtures for round 6

Hull FC v Wakefield
Leeds v Salford
St Helens v Huddersfield
Wigan v Castleford
Leigh v Halifax
Featherstone v Warrington
Hull KR v Catalans
Widnes v London

Deadline: Thursday 8pm

Good luck 8)
************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors**********************************Chissitt***
2017 *******************************************************Chissitt***
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 9:28 am
adelaide-giant.no9 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2003 5:43 pm
Posts: 13399
Location: adelaide
Hull FC
Leeds
St Helens
Castleford
Leigh
Warrington
Hull KR
Widnes
ALL GAVE SOME.. SOME GAVE ALL...

Blue noses are born, Not manufactured. We do not choose, We are the chosen. Those who don't understand, Don't matter. Those who understand, Need no explanation ..
W.A T.P

RANGERS will rise again

winner of the Wakefield Trinity challenge cup tipping comp 2012....YNBTG
