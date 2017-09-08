Huddersfield

Warrington

Catalans

Hull KR

London

My iPhone & iPad are a pain in my .... Even though I tick keep me logged in and keep the browser open with other web pages, I have to log in every visit if I want to post. I went to do these before and couldn't be bothered to log in.Fixtures for Round 5Castleford v LeedsHull FC v WiganSalford vWakefield v St Helensv Leighv Featherstonev Widnesv HalifaxDeadline: Thursday 8pm(That's the day between Wednesday and Friday for those who are unsure Mick Amos 9 WTWGood Luck