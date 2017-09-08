Steady week for most. No bonus points.
Kudos to top scorer 60sCat
The only one to pick the Salford result, back in the running?adelaide-giant.no9
out in front. Enough to start celebrating?Accuracy: 65.1%
Average Score: 10.4
Table After Super 8s Round 5
1 adelaide-giant.no9 12 244
2 cheshirecat57 12 242
3 Daddycool 10 240
4 60sCat 14 238
5 chissitt 10 236
6 LG83 10 232
# Mable_Syrup 10 232
8 TrinityIHC 8 230
# wrencat1873 12 230
10 Jakeyg95 12 228
11 basher11 12 226
12 acko 8 224
13 KevW60349 10 218
# Mick Amos 9 WTW 8 218
15 charlie63wildcat 10 214
# coco the fullback 10 21417 sandcat20 12 212
18 Dreadnaught 10 210
19 Her in doors 8 208
20 dboy** 0 156Fixtures for round 6
Hull FC v Wakefield
Leeds v Salford
St Helens v Huddersfield
Wigan v Castleford
Leigh v Halifax
Featherstone v Warrington
Hull KR v Catalans
Widnes v LondonDeadline: Thursday 8pm
Good luck