WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Post a reply
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:43 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 719
Cas
Wigan
Huddersfield
Saints
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes
London
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:15 am
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1963
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
GAME DAY!
and it's a big one :DRUMMER:

Mine & Scores on the Doors:
Castleford v Leeds 7 1
Hull FC v Wigan 4 4
Salford v Huddersfield 1 7
Wakefield v St Helens 4 4
Warrington v Leigh 8 0
Catalans v Featherstone 8 0
Hull KR v Widnes 7 1
London v Halifax 8 0

Good Luck 8)
************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors**********************************Chissitt***
2017 *******************************************************Chissitt***
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 6:17 am
Her in doors User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 149
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
This weeks winners please
Castleford
Hull.fc
Huddersfield
Wakefield
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes
London

Thank you Coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 6:56 am
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 840
Castleford
Wigan
Huddersfield
Wakefield
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes
London
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:59 am
KevW60349 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 373
    Castleford
    Hull
    Huddersfield
    Wakefield Trinity
    Warrington
    Catalans
    HKR
    London
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:51 am
Dreadnaught User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 478
Location: Sunny Normanton
Castleford
Hull
Huddersfield
Wakefield
Warrington
Catalans
Hull Kr
London
//www.little-leon.blogspot.com
Help spread awareness of CHD.
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:21 pm
acko User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1877
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
Castleford
Hull
Huddersfield
Wakefield
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes
London



Up The Trin
We are TRINITY's barmy army.




SWFC the owls are coming for you
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 5:01 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6982
Wakefield.
Wigan.
Castleford.
Huddersfield.
Warrington.
Catalans.
Widnes.
London.

Thank you Coco
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: B V Bob, Big lads mate, cocker, eastardsley, exiledcat, Five and last, huddiepuddies, Khlav Kalash, leg_end, miamivice, PopTart, Redscat, Slugger McBatt, takethetwo, Towns88, tristram and 205 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,5111,74576,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
 < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM