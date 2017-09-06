WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:43 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 716
Cas
Wigan
Huddersfield
Saints
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes
London
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:15 am
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1962
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
GAME DAY!
and it's a big one :DRUMMER:

Mine & Scores on the Doors:
Castleford v Leeds 7 1
Hull FC v Wigan 4 4
Salford v Huddersfield 1 7
Wakefield v St Helens 4 4
Warrington v Leigh 8 0
Catalans v Featherstone 8 0
Hull KR v Widnes 7 1
London v Halifax 8 0

Good Luck 8)
************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors**********************************Chissitt***
2017 *******************************************************Chissitt***
