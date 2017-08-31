WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:48 am
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6969
Leeds.
Huddersfield.
Wakefield.
St. Helens.
Warrington.
Hull KR.
Catalans.
Leigh.

Thank You Coco.
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 2:56 pm
cheshirecat57
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 809
Hull.fc
Cas
Wakey
Saints
Warrington
Hull kr
Catalans
Leigh
Cheers coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:30 am
Mick Amos 9 WTW
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Nov 16, 2013 1:27 am
Posts: 297
Location: Wakefield
Leeds v Hull FC
Huddersfield v Castleford
Salford v Wakefield
St Helens v Wigan
London v Warrington
Featherstone v Hull KR
Halifax v Catalans
Leigh v Widnes
Calm Waters don't make good sailors

If you help somebody as you go along then your life hasn't been in vain
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 1:17 am
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1956
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
BONUS POINTS! dreadnaught :BOW: :BOW: Perhaps a little too late, but the race to finish outside the bottom 4 has just got tougher.
The competition at the other end also gets more intense with 3 rounds to go.
adelaide-giant.no9 is now the solo leader :BOW: :BOW: :BOW: (as written in the stars)

Table After Super 8s Round 4
1 adelaide-giant.no9 12 232
2 cheshirecat57 10 230
# Daddycool 14 230
4 chissitt 10 226
5 60sCat 14 224
6 LG83 8 222
# Mable_Syrup 12 222
# TrinityIHC 10 222
9 wrencat1873 12 218
10 acko 12 216
# Jakeyg95 12 216
12 basher11 10 214
13 Mick Amos 9 WTW 10 210
14 KevW60349 10 208
15 charlie63wildcat 8 204
# coco the fullback 10 204
17 Dreadnaught 18 200
# Her in doors 10 200
# sandcat20 8 200
20 dboy** 0 156

Fixtures for Round 5

Castleford v Leeds
Hull FC v Wigan
Salford v Huddersfield
Wakefield v St Helens
Warrington v Leigh
Catalans v Featherstone
Hull KR v Widnes
London v Halifax


Deadline: Thursday 8pm
(That's the day between Wednesday and Friday for those who are unsure Mick Amos 9 WTW :CURTAIN: )

Good Luck
************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors**********************************Chissitt***
2017 *******************************************************Chissitt***
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:17 am
adelaide-giant.no9
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2003 5:43 pm
Posts: 13398
Location: adelaide
Castleford
Hull FC
Huddersfield
St Helens
Warrington
Catalans
Hull KR
London
ALL GAVE SOME.. SOME GAVE ALL...

Blue noses are born, Not manufactured. We do not choose, We are the chosen. Those who don't understand, Don't matter. Those who understand, Need no explanation ..
W.A T.P

RANGERS will rise again

winner of the Wakefield Trinity challenge cup tipping comp 2012....YNBTG
