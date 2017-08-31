BONUS POINTS! dreadnaught
Perhaps a little too late, but the race to finish outside the bottom 4 has just got tougher.
The competition at the other end also gets more intense with 3 rounds to go.adelaide-giant.no9
is now the solo leader
(as written in the stars)Table After Super 8s Round 4
1 adelaide-giant.no9 12 232
2 cheshirecat57 10 230
# Daddycool 14 230
4 chissitt 10 226
5 60sCat 14 224
6 LG83 8 222
# Mable_Syrup 12 222
# TrinityIHC 10 222
9 wrencat1873 12 218
10 acko 12 216
# Jakeyg95 12 216
12 basher11 10 214
13 Mick Amos 9 WTW 10 210
14 KevW60349 10 208
15 charlie63wildcat 8 204
# coco the fullback 10 20417 Dreadnaught 18 200
# Her in doors 10 200
# sandcat20 8 200
20 dboy** 0 156Fixtures for Round 5
Castleford v Leeds
Hull FC v Wigan
Salford v Huddersfield
Wakefield v St Helens
Warrington v Leigh
Catalans v Featherstone
Hull KR v Widnes
London v HalifaxDeadline: Thursday 8pm
(That's the day between Wednesday and Friday for those who are unsure Mick Amos 9 WTW
)
Good Luck