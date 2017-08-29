WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Post a reply
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:25 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1384
Leeds
Huddersfield
Wakefield
St Helens
Warrington
Hull KR
Halifax
Leigh
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 4:52 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 839
Leeds
Castleford
Wakefield
St Helens
Warrington
Hull KR
Catalans
Widnes
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 4:55 pm
acko User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1875
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
Hull
Castleford
Wakefield
St Helens
Warrington
Hull KR
Catalans
Widnes


Up The Trin
We are TRINITY's barmy army.




SWFC the owls are coming for you
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 5:46 pm
LG83 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:36 am
Posts: 657
Leeds
Hudds
Salford
Saints
Wire
Kr
Catalans
Leigh

Cheers
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 6:57 pm
sandcat20 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 494
Location: On the therapist's couch
For this week

Hull FC
Castleford
Salford (to see if the system is back in operation)
St Helens
Warrington
Hull KR
Catalans
Leigh

Cheers Coco
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 12:54 am
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1955
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
GAME DAY!

Mine & Scores on the Doors:
Leeds v Hull FC 9 3
Huddersfield v Castleford 3 9
Salford v Wakefield 2 10
St Helens v Wigan 11 1
London v Warrington 0 12
Featherstone v Hull KR 0 12
Halifax v Catalans 2 10
Leigh v Widnes 10 2


Good luck 8)
************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors**********************************Chissitt***
2017 *******************************************************Chissitt***
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 5:30 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 709
Leeds
Cas
Wakey
Saints
Wire
KR
Catalans
Leigh
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, got there, jakeyg95, Khlav Kalash, Mable_Syrup, Manuel, musson, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, upthecats, vastman, wakeyrule, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wtid71 and 166 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,623,9811,20976,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM