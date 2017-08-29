************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************

2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************

2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************

2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******

2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****

2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****

2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******

2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******

2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)

2016 *******Her In Doors**********************************Chissitt***

2017 *******************************************************Chissitt***