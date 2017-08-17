WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 2:18 am
coco the fullback
Game Day!
It's a big one.

Mine & Scores on the Doors:
Castleford v Wakefield 8 5
Hull FC v Huddersfield 12 1
Leeds v St Helens 7 6
Wigan v Salford 12 1
Warrington v Halifax 13 0
Catalans v Leigh 11 2
Hull KR v London 13 0
Widnes v Featherstone 13 0

Good Luck 8)
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 8:51 am
KevW60349
    Castleford
    Hull FC
    St.Helens
    Wigan
    Warrington
    Catalans
    HKR
    Widnes
    Cheers Coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 11:46 am
sandcat20
This week's entry

Castleford
Hull FC
Leeds
Wigan
Warrington
Catalans
HKR
Widnes

Cheers Coco
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 4:04 pm
Daddycool
Castleford
Hull FC
St Helens
Wigan
Warrington
Catalans
Hull KR
Widnes
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 5:16 pm
chissitt
Castleford.
Hull FC.
St Helens.
Wigan.
Warrington.
Catalans.
Hull KR.
Widnes.

Thank You.
fartownforever wrote chissitt all my posts are nonsense.
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 5:57 pm
LG83
Cas
Hull
Leeds
Salford
Wire
Catalan
Kr
Widnes

Cheers
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 5:58 pm
cheshirecat57
Cas
Hull.fc
Leeds
Wigan
Warrington
Catalans
Hull.kr
Widnes
Cheers coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:30 am
coco the fullback
Much of a muchness this week, mostly 10s and 12s, no bonus points
adelaide-giant.no9 & cheshirecat57 extend their joint leadership :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
A mention in despatches for acko who picked the Huddersfield win and
TrinityIHC & charlie63wildcat who spotted the Leigh win. :BOW: :BOW:
Accuracy: 66.4%
Average Score: 10.6

Table After Super 8s Round 3
1 adelaide-giant.no9 12 220
# cheshirecat57 12 220
3 chissitt 10 216
# Daddycool 10 216
5 LG83 10 214
6 TrinityIHC 12 212
7 60sCat 10 210
# Mable_Syrup 12 210
9 wrencat1873 10 206
10 acko 10 204
# basher11 10 204
# Jakeyg95 10 204
13 Mick Amos 9 WTW 12 200
14 KevW60349 10 198
15 charlie63wildcat 12 196
16 coco the fullback 8 194
17 sandcat20 12 192
18 Her in doors 10 190
19 Dreadnaught 10 182
20 dboy** 0 156

A week off now for the Cup Final

Our finalists are:

cheshirecat57 & chissitt

Fixture:

Hull v Wigan Att:

For the final, we need a winner, a winning margin and the attendance.
e.g. Hull by 60 Att. 95200

Whoever chooses the winner takes the glory.
If both are correct, it goes to the winning margin. If both are wrong, it goes on attendance prediction.
If you wish to post by PM, feel free. I'll post them on here once they're both in, or after the deadline.

Deadline: Saturday 3pm

Good Luck 8)
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita
Post Sat Aug 26, 2017 5:56 am
coco the fullback
GAME DAY!

chissitt has played his hand, just waiting for cheshirecat57

Good Luck 8)
