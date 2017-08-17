Much of a muchness this week, mostly 10s and 12s, no bonus pointsadelaide-giant.no9 & cheshirecat57
extend their joint leadership
A mention in despatches for acko
who picked the Huddersfield win andTrinityIHC & charlie63wildcat
who spotted the Leigh win. Accuracy: 66.4%
Average Score: 10.6
Table After Super 8s Round 3
1 adelaide-giant.no9 12 220
# cheshirecat57 12 220
3 chissitt 10 216
# Daddycool 10 216
5 LG83 10 214
6 TrinityIHC 12 212
7 60sCat 10 210
# Mable_Syrup 12 210
9 wrencat1873 10 206
10 acko 10 204
# basher11 10 204
# Jakeyg95 10 204
13 Mick Amos 9 WTW 12 200
14 KevW60349 10 198
15 charlie63wildcat 12 196
16 coco the fullback 8 19417 sandcat20 12 192
18 Her in doors 10 190
19 Dreadnaught 10 182
20 dboy** 0 156A week off now for the Cup Final
Our finalists are:
cheshirecat57 & chissittFixture:
Hull v Wigan Att:
For the final, we need a winner, a winning margin and the attendance.e.g. Hull by 60 Att. 95200
Whoever chooses the winner takes the glory.
If both are correct, it goes to the winning margin. If both are wrong, it goes on attendance prediction.
If you wish to post by PM, feel free. I'll post them on here once they're both in, or after the deadline.Deadline: Saturday 3pm
Good Luck