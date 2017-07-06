WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 6:58 am
Daddycool
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 798
Castleford
Hull FC
Widnes
Warrington
Wigan
Leeds

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:10 am
chissitt
Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:10 am

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6797
Location: Out of the loop
Castleford.
Hull.
Huddersfield.
Warrington.
Wigan.
Salford.

Thank You.

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:41 am
KevW60349
Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:41 am

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 320
Castleford
    Hull
    Huddersfield
    Warrington
    Catalans
    Salford
    cheers Coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:45 pm
cheshirecat57
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 765
Cas
Hull.fc
Huddersfield
Warrington
Wigan
Leeds
Cheers coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:23 pm
basher11 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 17, 2014 8:24 am
Posts: 57
Castleford
Hull
Huddersfield
Warrington
Wigan
Salford

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:37 pm
sandcat20
Strong-running second rower
Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:37 pm

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 482
Location: On the therapist's couch
Phew - only just in time

Castleford (oh system, please work tonight!)
Hull FC
Huddersfield
Leigh
Wigan
Salford

Cheers Coco
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
