Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Mon Jul 03, 2017 4:45 pm
Cas
Hull
Hudson
Wire
Wigan
Leeds
Calm Waters don't make good sailors

If you help somebody as you go along then your life hasn't been in vain

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:14 am
Wakefield
Hull FC
Huddersfield
Warrington
Catalans
Salford

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Tue Jul 04, 2017 10:14 am
Castleford
St Helens
Huddersfield
Warrington
Wigan
Leeds
ALL GAVE SOME.. SOME GAVE ALL...

Blue noses are born, Not manufactured. We do not choose, We are the chosen. Those who don't understand, Don't matter. Those who understand, Need no explanation ..
W.A T.P

RANGERS will rise again

winner of the Wakefield Trinity challenge cup tipping comp 2012....YNBTG

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:39 am
Castleford
Hull FC
Huddersfield
Leigh
Wigan
Salford
ta
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:15 pm
Cas
Hull
Huddersfield
Warrington
Wigan
Salford

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:21 am
Fixtures for Round 21

Fixtures for Round 21

Wakefield v Castleford
St Helens v Hull FC
Huddersfield v Widnes
Warrington v Leigh
Catalans v Wigan
Salford v Leeds


Up The Trin
We are TRINITY's barmy army.




SWFC the owls are coming for you

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:17 am
This weeks winners:

Castleford
Hull FC
Huddersfield
Warrington
Wigan
Salford

Cheers Coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:23 am
Wakefield v Castleford
St Helens v Hull FC
Huddersfield v Widnes
Warrington v Leigh
Catalans v Wigan
Salford v Leeds
//www.little-leon.blogspot.com
Help spread awareness of CHD.

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:36 pm
This weeks winners please
Castleford
Hull.fc
Huddersfield
Leigh
Catalans
Salford

Thank you Coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:14 am
Game Day!
Mine & Scores on the Doors:
Wakefield v Castleford 4 9
St Helens v Hull FC 4 9
Huddersfield v Widnes 12 1
Warrington v Leigh 10 3
Catalans v Wigan 4 9
Salford v Leeds 7 6

Good Luck 8)
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***
Previous

