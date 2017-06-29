WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:04 pm
60sCat
Can I change my Warrington prediction to Wakefield please. The rest as they were.

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:02 pm
chissitt
There will be one away win but I can't make me mind up which one it will be so.
Six home wins for me Coco please.

Thank you Coco.

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:24 pm
dboy
Leeds
Catalans
Wakefield
Castleford
Wigan
Salford

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:55 pm
LG83
Saints
Catalan
Wire
Cas
Wigan
Salford

Cheers

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:26 pm
cheshirecat57
Cheeky half-back
Go on while its all the fashion i'l go for all home wins aswell
Cheers coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:36 am
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Bonus Points by the busload this week. It never rains but it pours :DEPRESSED:
It also means we have a new joint leader:
cheshirecat57 joins Daddycool at the summit :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Accuracy: 88.3%
Average Score: 11.5

Round 20
1 cheshirecat57 14 160
# Daddycool 10 160
3 60sCat 14 158
# TrinityIHC 10 158
5 acko 14 156
6 chissitt 14 154
# Mable_Syrup 14 154
8 adelaide-giant.no9 10 152
# LG83 8 152
10 basher11 10 148
# Jakeyg95 14 148
# wrencat1873 8 148
# coco the fullback 10 146
14 KevW60349 10 146
15 Mick Amos 9 WTW 10 142
16 sandcat20 8 140
17 charlie63wildcat 14 138
# dboy 14 138
# Her in doors 14 138
20 Dreadnaught 10 128


Fixtures for Round 21

Wakefield v Castleford
St Helens v Hull FC
Huddersfield v Widnes
Warrington v Leigh
Catalans v Wigan
Salford v Leeds

Deadline: Thursday 8pm
Good Luck 8)
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:02 am
jakeyg95
Cas
Saints
Huddersfield
Warrington
Wigan
Salford

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:39 pm
Lawefield44

Wakefield
Hull
Huddersfield
Warrington
Wigan
Leeds

Thanks
