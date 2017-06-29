Bonus Points
by the busload this week. It never rains but it pours
It also means we have a new joint leader:cheshirecat57
joins Daddycool
at the summit Accuracy: 88.3%
Average Score: 11.5Round 20
1 cheshirecat57 14 160
# Daddycool 10 160
3 60sCat 14 158
# TrinityIHC 10 158
5 acko 14 156
6 chissitt 14 154
# Mable_Syrup 14 154
8 adelaide-giant.no9 10 152
# LG83 8 152
10 basher11 10 148
# Jakeyg95 14 148
# wrencat1873 8 148
# coco the fullback 10 146
14 KevW60349 10 146
15 Mick Amos 9 WTW 10 142
16 sandcat20 8 14017 charlie63wildcat 14 138
# dboy 14 138
# Her in doors 14 138
20 Dreadnaught 10 128Fixtures for Round 21
Wakefield v Castleford
St Helens v Hull FC
Huddersfield v Widnes
Warrington v Leigh
Catalans v Wigan
Salford v LeedsDeadline: Thursday 8pm
Good Luck