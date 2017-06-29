WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:04 pm
Can I change my Warrington prediction to Wakefield please. The rest as they were.

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:02 pm
There will be one away win but I can't make me mind up which one it will be so.
Six home wins for me Coco please.

Thank you Coco.
