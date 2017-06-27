WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:28 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1309
All home please

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:40 pm
Mick Amos 9 WTW User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Nov 16, 2013 1:27 am
Posts: 290
Location: Wakefield
All home bar Huddersfield please
Calm Waters don't make good sailors

If you help somebody as you go along then your life hasn't been in vain

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 8:30 am
basher11 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 17, 2014 8:24 am
Posts: 56
St Helens
Catalans
Wakefield
Castleford
Wigan
Salford

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:19 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8206
This weeks offerings:

Leeds v Saints - Draw
Catalan
Warrington
Castleford
Wigan
Salford

Cheers Coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:33 am
KevW60349 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 318
St.Helens
    Catalans
    Wakefield Trinity
    Castleford
    Wigan
    Salford

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:40 pm
sandcat20 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 479
Location: On the therapist's couch
Here we go again
Leeds
Leigh
Warrington (one last throw of the dice for the system)
Castleford
Wigan
Salford

Cheers Coco
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!
