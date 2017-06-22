WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:06 pm
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1917
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Game Night!

Mine + Scores on the doors:
Widnes v Leigh 10 7
St Helens v Salford 6 12
Huddersfield v Wigan 9 9
Leeds v Castleford 7 11
Hull FC v Wakefield 15 3
Warrington v Catalans 18 0

Belated Cup Results
After searching for an attendance figure, I found one on Wigan official site 7312
Table of Results
Player Pts. Att. Diff % error
1 basher11 12 7000 312 4.3%
2 Jakeyg95 8 7745 433 5.9%
3 cheshirecat57 8 7768 456 6.2%
4 coco the fullback*** 8 6868 444 6.1%
5 sandcat20 7 8250 938 12.8%
6 dboy 6 7794 482 6.6%
7 chissitt 6 8617 1305 17.8%
8 adelaide-giant.no9 6 8888 1576 21.6%
9 60sCat 5 8214 902 12.3%
10 acko** 5 7860 548 7.5%

Results:

Jakeyg95 8 v basher11 12
60sCat 5 v dboy 6
chissitt* 6 v adelaide-giant.no9 6
sandcat20 7 v cheshirecat57 8
*goes through on being closer to the attendance

Our Semi-finalists:
basher11
dboy
chissitt
cheshirecat57

Congratulations :ROCKS: :ROCKS:
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:19 pm
cheshirecat57
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 760
Widnes
Saints
Wigan
Cas
Hull.fc
Warrington

Cheers coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:48 pm
LG83
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:36 am
Posts: 646
Widnes
Saints Salford draw
Wigan
Cas
Hull
Warrington

Cheers

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:32 am
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1917
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
NO BONUS POINTS. The draw caught us all out again. What is going on with that draw detector? Came up with 2 suggestions and neither was the right one. Keep with it though. If we can get it working we can put a massive bet on the next draw and buy a stadium.
No change at the top after last week's mini round Daddycool is still our leader :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Unlucky top scorers cheshirecat57 & adelaide-giant.no9 :BOW: :BOW:
Accuracy: 57.5%
Average Score: 6.9

Table After Round 19
1 Daddycool 6 150
2 TrinityIHC 6 148
3 cheshirecat57 10 146
4 60sCat 8 144
# LG83 8 144
6 acko 4 142
# adelaide-giant.no9 10 142
8 chissitt 6 140
# Mable_Syrup 4 140
# wrencat1873 6 140
11 basher11 8 138
12 coco the fullback 4 136
# KevW60349 8 136
14 Jakeyg95 6 134
15 Mick Amos 9 WTW 8 132
# sandcat20 8 132
17 charlie63wildcat 8 124
# dboy 6 124
# Her in doors 8 124
20 Dreadnaught 6 118

Fixtures for Round 20

Leeds v St Helens
Catalans V Leigh
Wakefield V Warrington
Castleford v Hull FC
Wigan v Widnes
Salford v Huddersfield

Deadline: Thursday 8pm

Good Luck 8)
Coco
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***
Previous

