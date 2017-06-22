Game Night!
Mine + Scores on the doors:
Widnes v Leigh 10 7
St Helens v Salford 6 12
Huddersfield v Wigan 9 9
Leeds v Castleford 7 11
Hull FC v Wakefield 15 3
Warrington v Catalans 18 0
Belated Cup Results
After searching for an attendance figure, I found one on Wigan official site 7312
Table of Results
Player Pts. Att. Diff % error
1 basher11 12 7000 312 4.3%
2 Jakeyg95 8 7745 433 5.9%
3 cheshirecat57 8 7768 456 6.2%
4 coco the fullback*** 8 6868 444 6.1%
5 sandcat20 7 8250 938 12.8%
6 dboy 6 7794 482 6.6%
7 chissitt 6 8617 1305 17.8%
8 adelaide-giant.no9 6 8888 1576 21.6%
9 60sCat 5 8214 902 12.3%
10 acko** 5 7860 548 7.5%
Results:
Jakeyg95 8 v basher11 12
60sCat 5 v dboy 6
chissitt* 6 v adelaide-giant.no9 6
sandcat20 7 v cheshirecat57 8
*goes through on being closer to the attendance
Our Semi-finalists:
basher11
dboy
chissitt
cheshirecat57
Congratulations
