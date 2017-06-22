Game Night!



Mine + Scores on the doors:



Widnes

Salford

Huddersfield

Leeds

Wakefield

Warrington

Belated Cup Results



7312

Table of Results



v Leigh 10 7St Helens v6 12v Wigan 9 9v Castleford 7 11Hull FC v15 3v Catalans 18 0After searching for an attendance figure, I found one on Wigan official sitePlayer Pts. Att. Diff % error1 basher11 12 7000 312 4.3%2 Jakeyg95 8 7745 433 5.9%3 cheshirecat57 8 7768 456 6.2%4 coco the fullback*** 8 6868 444 6.1%5 sandcat20 7 8250 938 12.8%6 dboy 6 7794 482 6.6%7 chissitt 6 8617 1305 17.8%8 adelaide-giant.no9 6 8888 1576 21.6%9 60sCat 5 8214 902 12.3%10 acko** 5 7860 548 7.5%Results:Jakeyg95 8 v basher11 1260sCat 5 v dboy 6chissitt* 6 v adelaide-giant.no9 6sandcat20 7 v cheshirecat57 8*goes through on being closer to the attendanceOur Semi-finalists:basher11dboychissittcheshirecat57Congratulations