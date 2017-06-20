WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:00 pm
basher11 Stevo's Armpit

Widnes
St Helens
Huddersfield
Leeds
Hull
Warrington

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:05 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Widnes v LEIGH
St Helens v SALFORD
Huddersfield v WIGAN
LEEDS v Cas
HULL FC v Wakefield
WOLVES v Catalans
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 11:50 am
Dreadnaught User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Widnes v Leigh :IDEA:
St Helens v Salford
Huddersfield v Wigan
Leeds v Castleford
Hull FC v Wakefield
Warrington v Catalans

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:23 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

LEIGH
SALFORD
Huddersfield
Cas
HULL FC
WOLVES

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 7:53 am
KevW60349 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Widnes
    Salford
    Wigan
Castleford
    Hull
Warrington
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 12:37 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

LEIGH
SALFORD
WIGAN
CAS
HULL FC
WOLVES
