WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:58 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2297
Location: Barnsley
Wakefield
Leeds
Wigan Att 7794
Castleford

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:15 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8138
May I swap to Huddersfiels as well please

Cheers

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:31 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1278
Round 16b
Huddersfield

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:13 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 785
I'll swap to Huddersfield

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:41 pm
KevW60349 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 307
St.Helens for me Coco,cheers.

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:52 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 471
Salford
Leeds
Wigan Att: 7745
Castleford

Huddersfield

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:48 pm
basher11 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 17, 2014 8:24 am
Posts: 54
Can I switch to Huddersfield please.

Salford
Leeds
Wigan Att 7000
Hull

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:27 am
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1914
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Game Day !!!

Scores on the doors (and my bid for Bully's Special Prize)
Salford v Wakefield 4 3
Leeds v Featherstone 7 0
Warrington v Wigan 1 6 ATT: 6868
Hull FC v Castleford 2 5
Average Attendance Estimate 7,767


Game Day (Tomorrow) i.e. Friday 8pm NOT Saturday 8pm as previously stated :DRUNK:
A week is a long time in predictions. From a Saints landslide to a Hudds majority :CRAZY:

Scores on the Doors and mine
Huddersfield v St Helens 11 4

A quick reminder of the state of play:
60sCat Hudds
acko Hudds
adelaide-giant.no9 Hudds
basher11 Hudds
charlie63wildcat Hudds
cheshirecat57
chissitt
coco the fullback Hudds
Daddycool Hudds
dboy Draw
Dreadnaught
Her in doors Hudds
Jakeyg95 Hudds
KevW60349 Saints
LG83
Mable_Syrup Hudds
Mick Amos 9 WTW Saints
sandcat20 Saints
TrinityIHC Saints
wrencat1873 Hudds

This fixture has been a pain in the butt. I blame AG9 :SHOOT:

Good Luck 8)
Coco
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:47 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 755
Huddersfield League

Salford
Wigan 7768
Leeds
Castleford

Cheers coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:33 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6743
Location: Out of the loop
Please Lord let me be wrong :PRAY: Huddersfield.

Salford.
Leeds.
Wigan. Att. 8617.
Castleford.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, altofts wildcat, Brian Maiden, coco the fullback, Deeencee, djcool, drdnght, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, financialtimes, Hillbilly_Red, Joe Banjo, musson, PHe, poplar cats alive, Priestley, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, Spookdownunder, Trinity 61, upthecats, vastman, WF Rhino, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 242 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,1491,63576,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM