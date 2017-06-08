WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:59 pm
Mick Amos 9 WTW
Joined: Sat Nov 16, 2013 1:27 am
Posts: 288
Location: Wakefield
Wigan
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:02 pm
Mick Amos 9 WTW
Joined: Sat Nov 16, 2013 1:27 am
Posts: 288
Location: Wakefield
Leigh v Wigan
St Helens v Widnes
Catalans v Huddersfield
Wakefield v Leeds
Salford v Hull FC
Castleford v Warrington

Got Wigan in on other post before 8 just in case.
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:04 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2296
Location: Barnsley
Mick Amos 9 WTW wrote:
Got Wigan in on other post before 8 just in case.


Lol...at Wigan, not you...

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:40 am
coco the fullback User avatar
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1913
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
We have our own hung parlliament Daddycool joins TrinityIHC in a coalition of chaos at the top :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Unfortunately, sandcat20 was finally right :(
Accuracy: 54.2%
Average Score: 6.5

Table After Round 18
1 Daddycool 8 142
# TrinityIHC 4 142
3 acko 4 136
4 60sCat 4 134
# cheshirecat57 6 134
# LG83 10 134
# Mable_Syrup 8 134
8 chissitt 8 132
# wrencat1873 6 132
10 adelaide-giant.no9 6 130
# coco the fullback 8 130
12 basher11 6 128
# KevW60349 6 128
14 Jakeyg95 4 126
15 Mick Amos 9 WTW 4 124
16 sandcat20 10 122
17 dboy 4 118
18 charlie63wildcat 6 114
# Her in doors 10 114
20 Dreadnaught 8 112

Continuing the Election theme. This week is for the few not the many.
One fixture from SL and the quarter-finals of the cup.
Most people have expressed a preference for the Huddersfield Saints game, but if you haven't or you want to change your mind, just post your prediction before the deadline.

Fixture for Round 16b

Huddersfield v St Helens

Deadline: Saturday 8pm


FYI these are the predictions stored so far:
60sCat Away
acko Away
adelaide-giant.no9 Home
basher11 Away
charlie63wildcat Away
cheshirecat57
chissitt
coco the fullback Away
Daddycool Away
dboy Away
Dreadnaught
Her in doors
Jakeyg95
KevW60349
LG83
Mable_Syrup Away
Mick Amos 9 WTW Away
sandcat20 Away
TrinityIHC Away
wrencat1873 Away

Cup Quarter Finals
The Contestants
60sCat
adelaide-giant.no9
basher11
cheshirecat57
chissitt
dboy
Jakeyg95
sandcat20

The Fixtures

Salford v Wakefield
Leeds v Featherstone
Warrington v Wigan Att.=
Hull FC v Castleford

The Draw
Jakeyg95 v basher11
60sCat v dboy
chissitt v adelaide-giant.no9
sandcat20 v cheshirecat57

Same rules as the previous rounds. Attendance estimate for the Saturday BBC game Wire v Wigan.

Deadline: Thursday 8pm

Good Luck 8)
Coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:26 am
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2587
Location: Back of the North stand
Can I please change to a Giants - Saints HOME Win

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:53 am
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2296
Location: Barnsley
Change to DRAW please...

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:59 am
adelaide-giant.no9 User avatar
Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2003 5:43 pm
Posts: 13388
Location: adelaide
Salford
Leeds
Wigan Att.=8888
Castleford
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:36 am
acko User avatar
Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1834
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
The Fixtures

Salford v Wakefield
Leeds v Featherstone
Warrington v Wigan Att.= 7890
Hull FC v Castleford

Fixture for Round 16b

Huddersfield v St Helens

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:14 am
Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010 7:19 pm
Posts: 252
Round 16b...change to Huddersfield please

Wakefield
Leeds
Wigan Att 8214
Castleford

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:49 pm
Her in doors User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 138
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
Huddersfield this week please Coco
