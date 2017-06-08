We have our own hung parlliament Daddycool
joins TrinityIHC
in a coalition of chaos at the top
Unfortunately, sandcat20
was finally right Accuracy: 54.2%
Average Score: 6.5Table After Round 18
1 Daddycool 8 142
# TrinityIHC 4 142
3 acko 4 136
4 60sCat 4 134
# cheshirecat57 6 134
# LG83 10 134
# Mable_Syrup 8 134
8 chissitt 8 132
# wrencat1873 6 132
10 adelaide-giant.no9 6 130
# coco the fullback 8 130
12 basher11 6 128
# KevW60349 6 128
14 Jakeyg95 4 126
15 Mick Amos 9 WTW 4 124
16 sandcat20 10 12217 dboy 4 118
18 charlie63wildcat 6 114
# Her in doors 10 114
20 Dreadnaught 8 112
Continuing the Election theme. This week is for the few not the many.
One fixture from SL and the quarter-finals of the cup.
Most people have expressed a preference for the Huddersfield Saints game, but if you haven't or you want to change your mind, just post your prediction before the deadline.Fixture for Round 16b
Huddersfield v St HelensDeadline: Saturday 8pm
FYI these are the predictions stored so far:
60sCat Away
acko Away
adelaide-giant.no9 Home
basher11 Away
charlie63wildcat Away
cheshirecat57
chissitt
coco the fullback Away
Daddycool Away
dboy Away
Dreadnaught
Her in doors
Jakeyg95
KevW60349
LG83
Mable_Syrup Away
Mick Amos 9 WTW Away
sandcat20 Away
TrinityIHC Away
wrencat1873 AwayCup Quarter Finals
The Contestants60sCat
adelaide-giant.no9
basher11
cheshirecat57
chissitt
dboy
Jakeyg95
sandcat20The Fixtures
Salford v Wakefield
Leeds v Featherstone
Warrington v Wigan Att.=
Hull FC v CastlefordThe Draw
Jakeyg95 v basher11
60sCat v dboy
chissitt v adelaide-giant.no9
sandcat20 v cheshirecat57
Same rules as the previous rounds. Attendance estimate for the Saturday BBC game Wire v Wigan.Deadline: Thursday 8pm
Good Luck
Coco