Daddycool

TrinityIHC

sandcat20

Accuracy: 54.2%

Average Score: 6.5

Table After Round 18



1 Daddycool 8 142

# TrinityIHC 4 142

3 acko 4 136

4 60sCat 4 134

# cheshirecat57 6 134

# LG83 10 134

# Mable_Syrup 8 134

8 chissitt 8 132

# wrencat1873 6 132

17 dboy 4 118

18 charlie63wildcat 6 114

# Her in doors 10 114

20 Dreadnaught 8 112

for the few not the many .

Fixture for Round 16b



Deadline: Saturday 8pm



FYI

these are the predictions stored so far:

Cup Quarter Finals



The Contestants

60sCat

adelaide-giant.no9

basher11

cheshirecat57

chissitt

dboy

Jakeyg95

sandcat20

The Fixtures



The Draw



Deadline: Thursday 8pm



We have our own hung parlliamentjoinsin a coalition of chaos at the topUnfortunately,was finally right10 adelaide-giant.no9 6 130# coco the fullback 8 13012 basher11 6 128# KevW60349 6 12814 Jakeyg95 4 12615 Mick Amos 9 WTW 4 12416 sandcat20 10 122Continuing the Election theme. This week isOne fixture from SL and the quarter-finals of the cup.Most people have expressed a preference for the Huddersfield Saints game, but if you haven't or you want to change your mind, just post your prediction before the deadline.Huddersfield v St Helens60sCat Awayacko Awayadelaide-giant.no9 Homebasher11 Awaycharlie63wildcat Awaycheshirecat57chissittcoco the fullback AwayDaddycool Awaydboy AwayDreadnaughtHer in doorsJakeyg95KevW60349LG83Mable_Syrup AwayMick Amos 9 WTW Awaysandcat20 AwayTrinityIHC Awaywrencat1873 AwaySalford v WakefieldLeeds v FeatherstoneWarrington v Wigan Att.=Hull FC v CastlefordJakeyg95 v basher1160sCat v dboychissitt v adelaide-giant.no9sandcat20 v cheshirecat57Same rules as the previous rounds. Attendance estimate for the Saturday BBC game Wire v Wigan.Good LuckCoco