Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:59 pm
Mick Amos 9 WTW User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Nov 16, 2013 1:27 am
Posts: 288
Location: Wakefield
Wigan
Calm Waters don't make good sailors

If you help somebody as you go along then your life hasn't been in vain

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:02 pm
Mick Amos 9 WTW User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Nov 16, 2013 1:27 am
Posts: 288
Location: Wakefield
Leigh v Wigan
St Helens v Widnes
Catalans v Huddersfield
Wakefield v Leeds
Salford v Hull FC
Castleford v Warrington

Got Wigan in on other post before 8 just in case.
Calm Waters don't make good sailors

If you help somebody as you go along then your life hasn't been in vain

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:04 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2292
Location: Barnsley
Mick Amos 9 WTW wrote:
Got Wigan in on other post before 8 just in case.


Lol...at Wigan, not you...
beamer, captaincaveman, cocker, coco the fullback, dboy, Deeencee, duke street 10, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Her in doors, JBURT82, Mable_Syrup, Mr Bliss, PopTart, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, The Avenger, TRB, wakeytrin and 210 guests

