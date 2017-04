A big thank you to all who have already paid up.

However, about half have yet to part with their hard-earned.

OK guys, we're a third of the way through the weekly round fixtures alreadyIf you could sort out payment with wrencat1873 ASAP that would be great, If you're not going to Friday's match, maybe it's time to send a cheque by post? (or get someone else to pay for youThe sooner we get all the cash in, the sooner Alder Hey can receive the donation.CheersCoco