So, there you have it. Just when we think we've got the hang of this predictions malarkey...
Good to know that Dreadnaught's Draw Detector
is still working, if only it'd tell him which fixture is going to be a draw.
Top Scorers: acko
and Mable_Syrup TrinityIHC
Stays top,
but his lead now down to 4 points.Accuracy: 40.8%
Average Score: 4.9Table after Round 7
1 TrinityIHC 4 58
2 60sCat 6 54
# acko 8 54
# Mable_Syrup 8 54
5 adelaide-giant.no9 6 52
# coco the fullback 4 52
# Daddycool 6 52
# LG83 4 52
9 chissitt 4 50
10 basher11 6 48
# cheshirecat57 6 48
# dboy 6 48
# Jakeyg95 4 48
# wrencat1873 4 48
15 sandcat20 4 46
16 KevW60349 2 44
17 charlie63wildcat 6 42
# Mick Amos 9 WTW 4 42
19 Her in doors 2 38
20 Dreadnaught 4 36
21 wakefieldwall** 0 18Fixtures for Round 8
Wigan v Castleford
Leigh v Catalans
Warrington v Leeds
St Helens v Huddersfield
Hull FC v Salford
Wakefield v WidnesDeadline: Thursday 8pm
Good Luck
Coco