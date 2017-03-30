Dreadnaught's Draw Detector

acko

Mable_Syrup

TrinityIHC

Accuracy: 40.8%

Average Score: 4.9

Table after Round 7



Fixtures for Round 8



Deadline: Thursday 8pm



So, there you have it. Just when we think we've got the hang of this predictions malarkey...Good to know thatis still working, if only it'd tell him which fixture is going to be a draw.Top Scorers:andStays top,but his lead now down to 4 points.1 TrinityIHC 4 582 60sCat 6 54# acko 8 54# Mable_Syrup 8 545 adelaide-giant.no9 6 52# coco the fullback 4 52# Daddycool 6 52# LG83 4 529 chissitt 4 5010 basher11 6 48# cheshirecat57 6 48# dboy 6 48# Jakeyg95 4 48# wrencat1873 4 4815 sandcat20 4 4616 KevW60349 2 4417 charlie63wildcat 6 42# Mick Amos 9 WTW 4 4219 Her in doors 2 3820 Dreadnaught 4 3621 wakefieldwall** 0 18Wigan v CastlefordLeigh v CatalansWarrington v LeedsSt Helens v HuddersfieldHull FC v SalfordWakefield v WidnesGood LuckCoco