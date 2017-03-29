WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:34 pm
KevW60349 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
St.Helens
    Castleford
      Wigan
        Hull
          Catalans
            Leigh
              cheers Coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 2:03 am
coco the fullback User avatar
GAME DAY!

Mine:
Salford v St Helens
Castleford v Huddersfield
Leeds v Wigan
Warrington v Hull FC
Catalans v Wakefield
Leigh v Widnes


Scores on the Doors:
Salford v St Helens 8 3
Castleford v Huddersfield 10 1
Leeds v Wigan 5 6
Warrington v Hull FC 2 9
Catalans v Wakefield 6 5
Leigh v Widnes 11 0

Good Luck 8)
Coco
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:16 am
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Salford
Castleford
Leeds
Warrington
Catalan
Leigh

Cheers Coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:35 am
St Helens
Castleford
Leeds
Hull FC
Wakefield
Leigh

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:39 am
Salford
Cas
Wigan
Hull
Catalan
Leigh

Cheers

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:35 am
acko User avatar
Salford
Castleford
Leeds
Warrington
Wakefield
Leigh

up the Trin
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:59 am
sandcat20 User avatar
Salford
Castleford
Wigan
Hull FC
Catalans (my system seems to be back on track - I may never get bonus points but it'll be worth it!)
Leigh

Cheers Coco
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:24 am
Salford
Cas
Wigan
Hull
Wakey
Leigh

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:30 am
Dreadnaught User avatar
Salford v St Helens
Castleford v Huddersfield
Leeds v Wigan What the heck... Draw!
Warrington v Hull FC
Catalans v Wakefield
Leigh v Widnes
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 1:52 pm
St. Helens.
Castleford.
Leeds.
Warrington.
Catalans
Leigh.

Cheers.
