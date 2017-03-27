BONUS POINTS! like buses, 2 all season, then 5 turn up at once.
TrinityIHC maintains his lead at the top
but the chasing pack has grown
We won't mention the LG83/Her in doors face off
Accuracy: 75.8%
Average Score: 9.6
Table after Round 6
1 TrinityIHC 10 54
# 60sCat 14 48
# coco the fullback 10 48
# LG83 14 48
5 acko 14 46
# adelaide-giant.no9 8 46
# chissitt 8 46
# Daddycool 14 46
# Mable_Syrup 14 46
10 Jakeyg95 8 44
# wrencat1873 10 44
12 basher11 8 42
# cheshirecat57 8 42
# dboy 10 42
# KevW60349 8 42
# sandcat20 8 42
17 Mick Amos 9 WTW 10 38
18 charlie63wildcat 8 36
# Her in doors 0 36
20 Dreadnaught 8 32
21 wakefieldwall** 0 18
Fixtures for Round 7
Salford v St Helens
Castleford v Huddersfield
Leeds v Wigan
Warrington v Hull FC
Catalans v Wakefield
Leigh v Widnes
Deadline: Thursday 8pm
Good Luck
Coco
