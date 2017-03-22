v Leigh 12 4Huddersfield v2 14v Hull FC 10 6Widnes v1 15v Warrington 12 4v Catalans 15 1Wakefield v Leigh 12 4Huddersfield v Leeds 2 14Wigan v Hull FC 10 6Widnes v Salford 1 15St Helens v Warrington 12 4Castleford v Catalans 15 1Interestingly, Her in Doors and LG83 seem to have gone for polar opposite predictionsGood LuckCoco

************* LEAGUE ******* ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************

2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************

2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************

2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******

2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****

2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****

2013 ****** t drednowts is cumin! ************************ Devil's Advocate ******

2014 ******** Daddycool ********************************** Her in doors ******

2015 ******** Chissitt ******************************** Dreadnaught(Little Leon)

2016 ******* Her In Doors ****************************************** Chissitt ***