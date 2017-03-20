WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 11:52 pm
TrinityIHC
Wakefield
Leeds
Wigan
Salford
St Helens
Castleford

Thanks :)
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:34 pm
wrencat1873
Well, after last week, the only way is up !

Wakefield
Leeds
Wigan
Salford
Saints
Castleford

Cheers Coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:07 pm
Daddycool
Wakefield
Leeds
Hull
Salford
Saints
Castleford

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:50 pm
acko
Wakefield
Leeds
Hull
Salford
Saints
Castleford

:PRAY:
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:05 pm
Mable_Syrup
Wakey
Leeds
Wigan
Salford
St Helens
Castleford

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:41 pm
Mick Amos 9 WTW
Fixtures for Round 6

Wakefield v Leigh
Huddersfield v Leeds
Wigan v Hull FC
Widnes v Salford
St Helens v Warrington
Castleford v Catalans
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:37 am
adelaide-giant.no9
Wakefield
Huddersfield
Wigan
Salford
St Helens
Castleford
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:04 am
sandcat20
Leigh (predicting against us didn't work last week but I'll give it another shot)
Leeds
Wigan
Salford
St Helens
Castleford

Cheers
Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:23 am
Wakefield
Leeds
Hull FC
Salford
Saints
Castleford

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:22 pm
cheshirecat57
Leigh
Leeds
Wigan
Salford
Saints
Castleford
Cheers Coco
