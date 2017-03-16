Wow! that went downhill faster than Eddie the Eagle.
Despite all that, and with Dreadnaught's
draw detector seemingly on the blinkTrinityIHC
extends his lead at the top
Most of us should have just taken a week off. Accuracy: 32.5%
Average Score: 3.9
Table after Round 5
1 TrinityIHC 6 44
2 adelaide-giant.no9 4 38
# chissitt 4 38
# coco the fullback 4 38
5 Her in doors 4 36
# Jakeyg95 4 36
7 60sCat 4 34
# basher11 6 34
# cheshirecat57 4 34
# KevW60349 4 34
# LG83 6 34
# sandcat20 6 34
# wrencat1873 2 34
14 acko 6 32
# Daddycool 4 32
# dboy 2 32
# Mable_Syrup 4 32
18 charlie63wildcat 2 28
# Mick Amos 9 WTW 0 28
20 Dreadnaught 2 24
21 wakefieldwall** 0 18Fixtures for Round 6
Wakefield v Leigh
Huddersfield v Leeds
Wigan v Hull FC
Widnes v Salford
St Helens v Warrington
Castleford v CatalansDeadline: Thursday 8pm
Good Luck
Coco