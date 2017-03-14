Got back from India just in time to get to Belle Vue and see my prediction sacrifice pay off. Let's see if it works again.
Leigh
Hull FC
Leeds
Catalans
Wigan
Castleford
Cheers Coco
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, alegend, cheshirecat57, cocker, coco the fullback, Deeencee, Disney cat, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, got there, hezza1969, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, MC_Wildcat, PHe, pitchy, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, rlfan, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, Spookdownunder, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, The Dreadnought, TrinFanX, TrinityIHC, Upanunder, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wotsupcas, Yosemite Sam and 344 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}