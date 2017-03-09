WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Thu Mar 09, 2017 12:51 am
Game Day!

sandcat20 wrote:
Hi Coco

Can I change one prediction. If I remember correctly I put Trinity to win. Can I change it to a Salford win please? So far every time I have predicted a win we've lost and vice versa. Seriously it's a close call but I'll go for Salford and hope I'm wrong!


We hope you're wrong too :ROCKS:

Mine:
Warrington v Wigan
Hull FC v St Helens
Leeds v Catalans
Leigh v Huddersfield
Widnes v Castleford
Wakefield v Salford


Scores on the Doors:
Warrington v Wigan 7 9
Hull FC v St Helens 15 1
Leeds v Catalans 6 10
Leigh v Huddersfield 13 3
Widnes v Castleford 0 16
Wakefield v Salford 13 3

It looks like the Wire v Pie fixture is the tough one to call. After all, they've both got 100% records this season. :CRAZY:

Good Luck 8)
Coco
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***
