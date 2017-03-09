Game Day!
We hope you're wrong too
Mine:
Warrington v Wigan
Hull FC v St Helens
Leeds v Catalans
Leigh v Huddersfield
Widnes v Castleford
Wakefield v Salford
Scores on the Doors:
Warrington v Wigan 7 9
Hull FC v St Helens 15 1
Leeds v Catalans 6 10
Leigh v Huddersfield 13 3
Widnes v Castleford 0 16
Wakefield v Salford 13 3
It looks like the Wire v Pie fixture is the tough one to call. After all, they've both got 100% records this season.
Good Luck
Coco
sandcat20 wrote:
Hi Coco
Can I change one prediction. If I remember correctly I put Trinity to win. Can I change it to a Salford win please? So far every time I have predicted a win we've lost and vice versa. Seriously it's a close call but I'll go for Salford and hope I'm wrong!
Can I change one prediction. If I remember correctly I put Trinity to win. Can I change it to a Salford win please? So far every time I have predicted a win we've lost and vice versa. Seriously it's a close call but I'll go for Salford and hope I'm wrong!
