Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:33 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2241
Location: Barnsley
Wigan
Hull FC
Catalans
Leigh
Castleford
Wakefield

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:55 am
60sCat Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Dec 10, 2010 7:19 pm
Posts: 233
Warrington
Hull
Leeds
Leigh
Castleford
Wakefield

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:12 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4460
Location: Outside your remit
Wigan
Hull FC
Leeds
Leigh
Castleford
Wakefield

Thanks!
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:09 pm
basher11 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Oct 17, 2014 8:24 am
Posts: 38
Wigan
Hull
Catalans
Leigh
Castleford
Wakefield

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 6:13 am
sandcat20 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 13, 2006 7:19 pm
Posts: 445
Location: On the therapist's couch
Hi Coco

Can I change one prediction. If I remember correctly I put Trinity to win. Can I change it to a Salford win please? So far every time I have predicted a win we've lost and vice versa. Seriously it's a close call but I'll go for Salford and hope I'm wrong!
50 years supporting Trinity .............. and the psychiatrist still hasn't found a cure!

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:29 am
adelaide-giant.no9 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2003 5:43 pm
Posts: 13372
Location: adelaide
Wigan
St Helens
Leeds
Huddersfield
Castleford
Wakefield
ALL GAVE SOME.. SOME GAVE ALL...

Blue noses are born, Not manufactured. We do not choose, We are the chosen. Those who don't understand, Don't matter. Those who understand, Need no explanation ..
W.A T.P

RANGERS will rise again

winner of the Wakefield Trinity challenge cup tipping comp 2012....YNBTG

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:28 am
KevW60349 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 227
    Wigan
    Hull FC
    Catalans
    Leigh
    Castleford
    Wakefield Trinity
cheers

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:16 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7592
This weeks winners:

Wigan
Hull FC
Catalan
Leigh
Castleford
Wakefield

Cheers Coco

PS, anyone wanting to pay at the game on Sunday, PM me so we can meet up, thanks.

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:53 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 744
Warrington
Hull FC
Catalans
Leigh
Castleford
Wakefield
c}