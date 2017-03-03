|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1180
|
Clock on my prediction says 8.55pm; it was 7.55 just so you know I'm not cheating!
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:21 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6576
Location: Out of the loop
|
The clock's on here's an hour fast charlie. hth
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:29 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1844
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
|
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Clock on my prediction says 8.55pm; it was 7.55 just so you know I'm not cheating!
It's OK. It says 3.55 am Friday on mine. As long as it was before 4am
I think you can adjust the settings to include daylight saving if you want.
|
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:01 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1180
|
Do I just do an Alder Hey donation myself?
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:01 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1844
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
|
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Do I just do an Alder Hey donation myself?
Sorry, I've been rubbish this year.
Someone should sack me.
Anybody?
You can arrange payment by sending a pm to wrencat1873, collects the funds and sends them on to the charity.
You can either send him a cheque or give him cash in person at a game.
If all else fails you could send it directly and then tell wrencat1873 about it.
It's a bit convoluted, but I can't collect it myself as I live in the sunshine on the other side of the world.
I did consider setting up a web payment, but I never got around to it and then wrenca1873 stepped in again.
|
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:32 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7577
|
First of all, thank you for those who have already paid, especially Adelaide Giant (who has managed to get funds from Australia already !)
For anyone that is yet to pay (which is most), I will be in the Cats bar before the Salford game.
Alternatively, if you PM me, we can sort something out.
Thanks again.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:29 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1844
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
|
A good start to the week, but most tailed off badly on Saturday.Dreadnaught's
famous patented draw detector is working well, but just needs a little tweak to work out which fixture will be a draw.
Only basher11
and Daddycool
managed to correctly predict Salford's win
We now have 3 joint leaders adelaide-giant.no9 & chissitt
and some other geezer Accuracy: 46.8%
Average Score: 5.8Table After Round 3
1 adelaide-giant.no9 4 26
# chissitt 8 26
# coco the fullback 8 26
4 TrinityIHC 6 24
5 Her in doors 6 22
# Jakeyg95 6 22
# Mick Amos 9 WTW 4 22
# wrencat1873 6 22
9 60sCat 6 20
# cheshirecat57 6 20
# Daddycool 4 20
# dboy 8 20
# KevW60349 6 20
# LG83 6 20
# Mable_Syrup 6 20
# sandcat20 6 20
17 acko 6 18
# basher11 6 18
# charlie63wildcat 6 18
# Dreadnaught 4 18
# wakefieldwall** 4 18Fixtures for Round 4
Warrington v Wigan
Hull FC v St Helens
Leeds v Catalans
Leigh v Huddersfield
Widnes v Castleford
Wakefield v SalfordDeadline
: Thursday 8pm
Good Luck
Coco
|
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 6:07 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 16, 2013 1:27 am
Posts: 274
Location: Wakefield
|
Fixtures for Round 4
Warrington v Wigan
Hull FC v St Helens
Leeds v Catalans
Leigh v Huddersfield
Widnes v Castleford
Wakefield v Salford
|
Calm Waters don't make good sailors
If you help somebody as you go along then your life hasn't been in vain
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:05 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 265
|
Wire
Hull
Leeds
Leigh
Cas
Wakefield
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:24 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2532
Location: Back of the North stand
|
Warrington v WIGAN
HULL FC v St Helens
Leeds v DRAGONS
LEIGH v Huddersfield
Widnes v CAS
Wakefield v SALFORD
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alegend, Big lads mate, bigalf, captaincaveman, cocker, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, frank5613, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, Hank Moody, jakeyg95, JBURT82, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Kiyan, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, mrpurfect, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, rlfan, Schunter, The Dreadnought, Two Points, Upanunder, wakeytrin, Wilfenheimer, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 345 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}