Re: 2017 Charity Predictions League

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:12 am
adelaide-giant.no9 wrote:
nice to see one of us getting the trinity prediction correct :MOON:

:twisted: Booooo!!!! :wink:

I've no idea what happened there, but the upshot is that adelaide-giant.no9's loyalty to his team paid off and he extends his lead. :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Luckily Wigan came back to win at Widnes and everyone backed them to win so no fallout from the fixture debacle.
Still a low-quality week for predictions.
Accuracy: 35.7%
Average Score: 4.5

Table After Round 2
1 adelaide-giant.no9 6 22
2 chissitt 6 18
# Coco the Fullback 6 18
# Mick Amos 9 WTW 4 18
# TrinityIHC 6 18
6 Daddycool 6 16
# Her in doors 4 16
# Jakeyg95 4 16
# wrencat1873 6 16
10 60sCat 4 14
# cheshirecat57 4 14
# Dreadnaught 4 14
# KevW60349 4 14
# LG83 4 14
# Mable_Syrup 4 14
# sandcat20 6 14
# wakefieldwall* 4 14
18 acko 4 12
# basher11 2 12
# charlie63wildcat 2 12
# dboy 4 12
22 Everyone Else** 4 8


Fixtures for Round 3

Castleford v Leeds
Huddersfield v Hull FC
St Helens v Wakefield
Salford v Warrington
Catalans v Widnes
Wigan v Leigh

(unless of course, Wigan decide differently)

Deadline: Thursday 8pm

Good Luck 8)
Coco
************* LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP ************
2008 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *****************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 ***** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 ******* Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!************************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************** Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors******************************************Chissitt***

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:30 pm
Castleford
Hull FC
St Helens
Warrington
Widnes
Wigan

Thanks!
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:39 pm
Cas
Hull
Saints
Warrington
Catalans
Wigan

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:41 pm
This weeks winners:

Castleford
Hull FC
Saints
Warrington
Catalan
Wigan

Cheers Coco

Re: 2017 Predictions League for Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:28 pm
Castleford
Hull FC
Wakefield
Warrington
Catalans
Wigan
Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
