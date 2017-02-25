adelaide-giant.no9 wrote:
nice to see one of us getting the trinity prediction correct
Booooo!!!!
I've no idea what happened there, but the upshot is that adelaide-giant.no9's loyalty to his team paid off and he extends his lead.
Luckily Wigan came back to win at Widnes and everyone backed them to win so no fallout from the fixture debacle.
Still a low-quality week for predictions.
Accuracy: 35.7%
Average Score: 4.5
Table After Round 2
1 adelaide-giant.no9 6 22
2 chissitt 6 18
# Coco the Fullback 6 18
# Mick Amos 9 WTW 4 18
# TrinityIHC 6 18
6 Daddycool 6 16
# Her in doors 4 16
# Jakeyg95 4 16
# wrencat1873 6 16
10 60sCat 4 14
# cheshirecat57 4 14
# Dreadnaught 4 14
# KevW60349 4 14
# LG83 4 14
# Mable_Syrup 4 14
# sandcat20 6 14
# wakefieldwall* 4 14
18 acko 4 12
# basher11 2 12
# charlie63wildcat 2 12
# dboy 4 12
22 Everyone Else** 4 8
Fixtures for Round 3
Castleford v Leeds
Huddersfield v Hull FC
St Helens v Wakefield
Salford v Warrington
Catalans v Widnes
Wigan v Leigh
(unless of course, Wigan decide differently)
Deadline: Thursday 8pm
Good Luck
Coco