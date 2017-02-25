adelaide-giant.no9 wrote: nice to see one of us getting the trinity prediction correct

adelaide-giant.no9's

Accuracy: 35.7%

Average Score: 4.5

Table After Round 2



Fixtures for Round 3



Deadline

Thursday 8pm

Booooo!!!!I've no idea what happened there, but the upshot is thatloyalty to his team paid off and he extends his lead.Luckily Wigan came back to win at Widnes and everyone backed them to win so no fallout from the fixture debacle.Still a low-quality week for predictions.1 adelaide-giant.no9 6 222 chissitt 6 18# Coco the Fullback 6 18# Mick Amos 9 WTW 4 18# TrinityIHC 6 186 Daddycool 6 16# Her in doors 4 16# Jakeyg95 4 16# wrencat1873 6 1610 60sCat 4 14# cheshirecat57 4 14# Dreadnaught 4 14# KevW60349 4 14# LG83 4 14# Mable_Syrup 4 14# sandcat20 6 14# wakefieldwall* 4 1418 acko 4 12# basher11 2 12# charlie63wildcat 2 12# dboy 4 1222 Everyone Else** 4 8Castleford v LeedsHuddersfield v Hull FCSt Helens v WakefieldSalford v WarringtonCatalans v WidnesWigan v Leigh(unless of course, Wigan decide differently)Good LuckCoco